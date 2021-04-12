NFL Transactions: Monday 4/12

Bengals
- Bengals claimed TE Thaddeus Moss off waivers from Washington. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed RB Giovani Bernard. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB A.J. Bouye. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots released WR Julian Edelman with a failed physical. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived DT Michael Barnett. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed S Karl Joseph. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE Abdullah Anderson. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived C Beau Benzschawel and WR Steven Mitchell. (NFLTR)
