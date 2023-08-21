NFL Transactions: Monday 8/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Bills

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived WR Kekoa Crawford.
  • Chiefs waived DB Anthony Witherstone from injured reserve with a settlement.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins re-signed QB James Blackmon. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation.  

Falcons

  • Falcons waived WR Frank Darby from injured reserve with a settlement.

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed LBs Marvin Pierre and Elijah Hamilton. (NFLTR)
  • Packers placed TE Tyler Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Saints

  • Saints waived OT Scott Lashley from the injured reserve.

Steelers

Titans

Vikings

