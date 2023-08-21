NFL Transactions: Monday 8/21

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Anthony Miller. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed RB Brian Hill. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived DL Tomasi Laulile.
Bears
- Bears placed DB Adrian Colbert on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived TE Jared Pinkney with an injury designation.
Bengals
- Bengals activated TE Mitchell Wilcox from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed RB Ty Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed OL Tommy Doyle on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed OT Garrett McGhin. (NFLTR)
- Bills placed DE Shane Ray on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived K Rodrigo Blankenship. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed RB Stevie Scott.
- Cardinals released P Matt Haack. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals waived/injured OL Lachavious Simmons.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Kekoa Crawford.
- Chiefs waived DB Anthony Witherstone from injured reserve with a settlement.
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed QB James Blackmon. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation.
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Frank Darby from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
- Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed LBs Marvin Pierre and Elijah Hamilton. (NFLTR)
- Packers placed TE Tyler Davis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed CB Troy Hill. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived DL Marquan McCall. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived OT Scott Lashley from the injured reserve.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Aron Cruickshank and LB Kuony Deng. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived WRs Cody White and Hakeem Butler with injury designations. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released DB Duke Dawson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Titans signed DL Trevon Coley. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings waived LB Curtis Weaver. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed QB Jordan Ta’amu.
