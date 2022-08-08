NFL Transactions: Monday 8/8

Bears
- Bears LB C.J. Avery reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Chargers
- Chargers signed OL Cameron Hunt. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DE Matt Dickerson. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released DE Shalique Calhoun.
Commanders
- Commanders WR Jequez Ezzard reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE MyCole Pruitt. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived DL Bryce Rodgers with an injury designation.
Giants
- Giants signed OL Eric Smith. (NFLTR)
- Giants released OT Matt Gono.
Jaguars
- Jaguars RB Nathan Cottrell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Lions
- Lions signed OT Kendall Lamm. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed OL Zein Obeid on the retired list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated OL Chasen Hines from the non-football injury list.
Rams
- Rams activated WR Warren Jackson and RB Kyren Williams from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived TE Kyle Markway from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens signed CB Daryl Worley. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed OLB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
- Ravens activated RB J.K. Dobbins from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed LB Chase Hansen. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed CB Jordan Brown. (NFLTR)
- Saints activated WR Rashid Shaheed from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers signed OLB Ron’Dell Carter. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived LB T.D. Moultry with an injury designation.
- Steelers activated DE Tyson Alualu from the PUP list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!