NFL Transactions: Monday 8/8

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears LB C.J. Avery reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed OL Cameron Hunt. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DE Matt Dickerson. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released DE Shalique Calhoun

Commanders

  • Commanders WR Jequez Ezzard reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed TE MyCole Pruitt. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons waived DL Bryce Rodgers with an injury designation. 

Giants

  • Giants signed OL Eric Smith. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released OT Matt Gono

Jaguars

  • Jaguars RB Nathan Cottrell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Lions

  • Lions signed OT Kendall Lamm. (NFLTR)
  • Lions placed OL Zein Obeid on the retired list.

Patriots

  • Patriots activated OL Chasen Hines from the non-football injury list.

Rams

  • Rams activated WR Warren Jackson and RB Kyren Williams from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Rams waived TE Kyle Markway from injured reserve with a settlement.

Ravens

  • Ravens signed CB Daryl Worley. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens placed OLB Vince Biegel on injured reserve.
  • Ravens activated RB J.K. Dobbins from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints signed LB Chase Hansen. (NFLTR)
  • Saints signed CB Jordan Brown. (NFLTR)
  • Saints activated WR Rashid Shaheed from the PUP list.

Steelers

  • Steelers signed OLB Ron’Dell Carter. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived LB T.D. Moultry with an injury designation.
  • Steelers activated DE Tyson Alualu from the PUP list. 

