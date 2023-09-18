NFL Transactions: Monday 9/18

Broncos
- Broncos signed OLB Ronnie Perkins off of the Patriots’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released OL John Molchon from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed S Budda Baker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed S Qwuantrezz Knight off of the 49ers’ practice squad.
- Cardinals placed OL Hayden Howerton on the practice squad injured list.
- Cardinals signed S Joey Blount to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys released RB Ronald Jones. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed P Braden Mann to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released P Arryn Siposs from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DE Demone Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released OLB Kemoko Turay from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated OL Justin McCray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived QB Matt Corral from the left squad list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released QB Ian Book from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints elevated RB Tony Jones Jr. and LB Ty Summers to their active roster.
Steelers
- Steelers placed WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers promoted RB Qadree Ollison to their active roster.
Texans
- Texans re-signed DL Derek Rivers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed G Dalton Risner. (NFLTR)
