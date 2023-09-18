NFL Transactions: Monday 9/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos signed OLB Ronnie Perkins off of the Patriots’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers released OL John Molchon from their practice squad. 

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed S Budda Baker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Cardinals signed S Qwuantrezz Knight off of the 49ers’ practice squad.
  • Cardinals placed OL Hayden Howerton on the practice squad injured list.
  • Cardinals signed S Joey Blount to their practice squad. 

Cowboys

Eagles

Falcons

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots waived QB Matt Corral from the left squad list. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots released QB Ian Book from the practice squad.

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

