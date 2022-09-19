NFL Transactions: Monday 9/19

Bills
- Bills elevated DT Brandin Bryant and DT C.J. Brewer to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released OT Rashaad Coward and G Koda Marton from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders claimed DT John Ridgeway off of waivers from the Cowboys. (NFLTR)
- Commanders waived DT Donovan Jeter.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Brandon Shell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins released DT Christopher Hinton from their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DB Jovante Moffatt to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived WR Osirus Mitchell from injured reserve with a settlement.
Ravens
- Ravens placed LB Steven Means and LB Josh Ross on injured reserve.
- Ravens released LB Kyler Fackrell from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans elevated WR Josh Gordon to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DB Duke Shelley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
