NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/2

49ers
- 49ers elevated WR Chris Conley and S Erik Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos elevated QB Ben DiNucci and TE Lucas Krull to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Broncos activated WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns elevated QB Joe Flacco and CB A.J. Green III to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Ryan Miller and WR David Moore to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Dan Chisena to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated DT Phil Hoskins and CB Divaad Wilson to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Alex Erickson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers elevated TE Stephen Anderson to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated RB Deneric Prince to their active roster.
Colts
- Colts elevated WR D.J. Montgomery and RB Tyler Goodson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders elevated DE Joshua Pryor to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated TE Tanner Conner to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated TE Parker Hesse and LB Milo Eifler to their active roster.
Jets
- Jets elevated DT Perrion Winfrey to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived S Adrian Amos. (NFLTR)
- Jets activated OL Wes Schweitzer and DB Justin Hardee from injured reserve.
- Jets waived OL Xavier Newman.
- Jets elevated OL Jake Hanson to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated DL Quinton Bohanna and LB Bruce Irvin to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated S Darnell Savage from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Packers elevated FB Henry Pearson and RB James Robinson to their active roster.
Panthers
- Panthers activated CB Jaycee Horn, S Jeremy Chinn, and OLB Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Panthers elevated DL Chris Wormley and OL Justin McCray.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated QB Malik Cunningham to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints elevated WR Marquez Callaway and RB Adam Prentice to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Kyron Johnson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans elevated K Matt Ammendola to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed LB Joe Jones to their active roster.
