NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/12

  • Bucaneers signed WR Cephus Johnson.
  • Buccaneers waived DB Duron Lowe.

  • Dolphins waived QB John Lovett from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

  • Patriots signed RB C.J. Marable and OT Micah Vanterpool. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi and ST Jourdan Heilig.

  • Seahawks signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks waived DT Robert Cooper.

  • Texans waived K Jake Bates.

