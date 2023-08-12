NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/12

49ers
- 49ers waived LB Daelin Hayes with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DB Nate Brooks.
Browns
- Browns signed RB Jordan Wilkins. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived DB Bubba Bolden with an injury designation.
- Browns placed LB Jacob Phillips on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Bucaneers signed WR Cephus Johnson.
- Buccaneers waived DB Duron Lowe.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived QB John Lovett from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Lions
Patriots
- Patriots signed RB C.J. Marable and OT Micah Vanterpool. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi and ST Jourdan Heilig.
Raiders
- Raiders signed LB Kana’i Mauga and RB Darwin Thompson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR DJ Turner and LB Darius Harris with injury designations.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived DT Robert Cooper.
Texans
- Texans waived K Jake Bates.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!