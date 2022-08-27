NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/27

49ers
- 49ers waived WR Austin Mack from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived LB Barrington Wade from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs released OT Roderick Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs waived QB Dustin Crum, RB Tayon Fleet-Davis, WR Aaron Parker, and LB Mike Rose.
Saints
- Saints released WR Kevin White from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived K Matt Ammendola. (NFLTR)
