NFL Transactions: Saturday 8/27

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers waived WR Austin Mack from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Chiefs

Saints

  • Saints released WR Kevin White from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Texans

