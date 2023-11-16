NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/16

Bears
- Bears waived RB Darrynton Evans. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated WR Charlie Jones from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated WR Shedrick Jackson to their active roster.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Reese Taylor to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Keondre Coburn to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DT Carl Davis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived WR Robbie Chosen. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived LB Myles Jack from the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived OT Bernard Williams from the suspended list.
Rams
- Rams signed LB Zach VanValkenburg to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul and RB Adam Prentice to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans placed LB Denzel Perryman on the suspended list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed LB Chance Campbell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
