NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DB Reese Taylor to their practice squad.

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles waived LB Myles Jack from the retired list. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles waived OT Bernard Williams from the suspended list.

Rams

Saints

Texans

Titans

