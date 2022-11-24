NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/24

Bengals
- Bengals signed OT Isaiah Prince to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed S Trevor Denbow to their practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Anthony Rush to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons waived WR Bryan Edwards. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed WR Frank Darby to their active roster.
- Falcons signed G Parker Ferguson and WR Emeka Emezie to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets waived S Marcell Harris. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated OL Bill Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings elevated CB Tay Gowan and LB William Kwenkeu to their active roster. (NFLTR)
