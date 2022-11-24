NFL Transactions: Thursday 11/24

Bengals

  • Bengals signed OT Isaiah Prince to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Colts

  • Colts signed S Trevor Denbow to their practice squad.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed DT Anthony Rush to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released G Tyrese Robinson from their practice squad.

Falcons

  • Falcons waived WR Bryan Edwards. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons signed WR Frank Darby to their active roster.
  • Falcons signed G Parker Ferguson and WR Emeka Emezie to their practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets waived S Marcell Harris. (NFLTR)

Patriots

  • Patriots elevated OL Bill Murray to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed RB J.J. Taylor to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated CB Tay Gowan and LB William Kwenkeu to their active roster. (NFLTR)

