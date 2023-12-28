NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/28

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Willie Snead and OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.
- 49ers designated WR Danny Gray to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills activated DE Kameron Cline from the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Bills released DB Herb Miller from their practice squad.
- Bills waived G Germain Ifedi. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns elevated P Matt Haack and K Riley Patterson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders activated LB De’Jon Harris from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders placed RB Chris Rodriguez on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Griffin Hebert to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles placed WR Devon Allen on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets elevated FB Nick Bawden and DT Bruce Hector to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived DB Chase Lucas and LB Trevor Nowaske. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated RB Jason Cabinda from injured reserve.
- Lions designated DE James Houston to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed G Ilm Manning off of the 49ers’ practice squad.
