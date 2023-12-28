NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/28

Nate Bouda
49ers

Bills

Browns

Colts

  • Colts signed LB Austin Ajiake to their practice squad. 

Commanders

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Griffin Hebert to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles placed WR Devon Allen on the practice squad injured list.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers signed G Ilm Manning off of the 49ers’ practice squad.

 

