NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/25

Bears
- Bears re-signed S DeAndre Houston-Carson. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed RB Matt Breida. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed OT Josh Wells. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals sign CB Malcolm Butler. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals re-signed TE Darrell Daniels and S Charles Washington. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals traded C Mason Cole to the Vikings for a sixth-round pick. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed OLB Kyle Fackrell. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed WR Demarcus Robinson. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed S Jayron Kearse. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles re-signed ERFA LB Alex Singleton. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed CB Fabian Moreau. (NFLTR)
- Falcons re-signed RFA G Matt Gono. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed G Zach Fulton. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed DL Adam Gotsis. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed ERFA FB Jakob Johnson. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed TE Nick Vannett. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings traded a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for C Mason Cole. (NFLTR)