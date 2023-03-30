NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/30

Bills
- Bills re-signed DT Jordan Phillips. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns signed G Wes Martin. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed K Chase McLaughlin. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Rashad Fenton. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed DT Kentavius Street. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Calais Campbell. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed WR Marvin Jones. (NFLTR)
- Lions re-signed ERFA LS Scott Daly.
