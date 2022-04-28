NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/28

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos signed WR Trey Quinn and CB Donnie Lewis. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

  • Cardinals exercised QB Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins exercised DT Christian Wilkins’ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)

Giants

  • Giants declined QB Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
  • Giants exercised DT Dexter Lawrence’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars exercised OLB Josh Allen’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)

Vikings

