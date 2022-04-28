NFL Transactions: Thursday 4/28

Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Trey Quinn and CB Donnie Lewis. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals exercised QB Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins exercised DT Christian Wilkins’ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants declined QB Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
- Giants exercised DT Dexter Lawrence’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars exercised OLB Josh Allen’s fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
Vikings
