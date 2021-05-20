NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/20

Bills
- Bills signed DT Treyvon Hester. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Cameron Fleming. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived QB Case Cookus.
- Broncos re-signed RFA Alexander Johnson. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived TE Kyle Markway. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed fourth-round CB Marco Wilson, seventh-round S James Wiggins and seventh-round OL Michal Menet. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed fourth-round LB Jabril Cox and OT Josh Ball. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed OT Timon Parris. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived OL Jack Batho. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed fifth-round TE Luke Farrell. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions signed first-round OT Penei Sewell. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed S Adrian Colbert. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed RB Tyler Gaffney. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed LS Wes Farnsworth.
Texans
- Texans signed QB Jeff Driskel. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR Taywan Taylor. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington released RT Morgan Moses. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived OL Geron Christian.
