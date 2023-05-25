NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/25

Browns
- Browns placed WR Isaiah Weston on the retired list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed K Brandon McManus. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars traded K Riley Patterson to the Lions. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed DE Bradlee Anae on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed WR Jerome Kapp.
Lions
- Lions waived WR Keytaon Thompson.
Patriots
- Patriots signed TE Anthony Firkser. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Cody Chrest. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed third-round RB Tyjae Spears. (NFLTR)
