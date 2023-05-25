NFL Transactions: Thursday 5/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

  • Browns placed WR Isaiah Weston on the retired list.

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets placed DE Bradlee Anae on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed WR Jerome Kapp.

Lions

Patriots

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Cody Chrest. (NFLTR)

Titans

