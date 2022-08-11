NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/11

49ers
- 49ers DB Leon O’Neal reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Bears
- Bears waived LB Christian Albright from injured reserve with a settlement.
Broncos
- Broncos RB Tyreik Mcallister reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Browns
- Browns waived DB Reggie Robinson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB DeAndre Torrey. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Keric Wheatfall with an injury designation.
Jets
- Jets signed OT Duane Brown. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers WR Osirus Mitchell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Panthers
- Panthers placed DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed TE Ryan Izzo and TE Nate Becker. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived CB Devin Jones with an injury designation.
- Panthers waived WR Andrew Parchment from injured reserve with a settlement.
Saints
- Saints signed CB Brian Allen. (NFLTR)
- Saints DB Bryce Thompson reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Saints released DT Jaleel Johnson. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Christian Blake. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived WR Javon McKinley with an injury designation.
- Steelers LB Ulysees Gilbert reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
- Texans signed RB B.J. Emmons. (NFLTR)
