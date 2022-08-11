NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/11

49ers

  • 49ers DB Leon O’Neal reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Bears

  • Bears waived LB Christian Albright from injured reserve with a settlement.

Broncos

  • Broncos RB Tyreik Mcallister reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Browns

Eagles

  • Eagles signed RB DeAndre Torrey. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles waived WR Keric Wheatfall with an injury designation.

Jets

Packers

  • Packers WR Osirus Mitchell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Panthers

  • Panthers placed DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on injured reserve.
  • Panthers signed TE Ryan Izzo and TE Nate Becker. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers waived CB Devin Jones with an injury designation. 
  • Panthers waived WR Andrew Parchment from injured reserve with a settlement.

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers signed WR Christian Blake. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived WR Javon McKinley with an injury designation. 
  • Steelers LB Ulysees Gilbert reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Texans

  • Texans signed RB B.J. Emmons. (NFLTR)

