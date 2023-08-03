NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed DB Anthony Averett.
  • 49ers placed DB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed LB Austin Ajiake.

Colts

  • Colts waived WR Johnny King.
  • Colts signed WR Amari Rodgers. (NFLTR)

Commanders

  • Commanders placed DT David Bada on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed DT Curtis Brooks.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose.  (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins DB Bennett Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Falcons

  • Falcons waived TE Feleipe Franks, WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed DL Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve. 

Patriots

  • Patriots waive LB Terez Hall with an injury designation. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders placed RB Austin Walter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Saints

  • Saints OT Scott Lashley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Steelers

  • Steelers RB Alfonzo Graham reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Texans

  • Texans activated DE Chase Winovich from the PUP list. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans released OL Jamarco Jones. (NFLTR)

Vikings

  • Vikings signed OL Christian DiLauro. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed OT Jarrid Williams.
  • Vikings released OL Bobby Evans.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply