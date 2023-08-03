NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/3

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Anthony Averett.
- 49ers placed DB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed LB Austin Ajiake.
Colts
- Colts waived WR Johnny King.
- Colts signed WR Amari Rodgers. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders placed DT David Bada on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed DT Curtis Brooks.
Dolphins
Dolphins signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins DB Bennett Williams reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Falcons
- Falcons waived TE Feleipe Franks, WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DL Ethan Greenidge on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots waive LB Terez Hall with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed RB Austin Walter on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints OT Scott Lashley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Steelers
- Steelers RB Alfonzo Graham reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
Texans activated DE Chase Winovich from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans released OL Jamarco Jones. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed OL Christian DiLauro. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed OT Jarrid Williams.
- Vikings released OL Bobby Evans.
