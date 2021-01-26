NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/26

Bills
- Bills signed OT Trey Adams, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandin Bryant, DE Bryan Cox, WR Tanner Gentry, CB Dane Jackson, WR Jake Kumerow, DE Mike Love, S Josh Thomas, RB Christian Wade, QB Davis Webb, RB Antonio Williams and WR Duke Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed OT Prince Tega Wanogho to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Terrell Bonds to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed P Ryan Santoso to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed WR Reggie Begelton, C Jake Hanson, K JJ Molson, CB KeiVarae Russell, DE Delontae Scott and WR Juwann Winfree to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Keelan Doss to a futures contract. (NFLTR)