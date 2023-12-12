NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

  • Buccaneers released LB Vi Jones from their practice squad.

  • Cardinals released DB William Hooper from their practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers activated WR Josh Palmer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers placed QB Justin Herbert on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed QB Max Duggan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed DB Matt Hankins to their practice squad.

  • Chiefs activated LB Cole Christiansen from the practice squad injured list.
  • Chiefs placed TE Gerrit Prince on the practice squad injured list.

  • Packers waived CB Kyu Blu Kelly. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed WR Thyrick Pitts to their practice squad.
  • Packers released LB Austin Ajiake from their practice squad.

