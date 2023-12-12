NFL Transactions: Tuesday 12/12

49ers
- 49ers signed DB Jason Verrett to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed RT Dawand Jones and DT Maurice Hurst Jr on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed DE Sam Kamara to their active roster.
- Browns signed QB P.J. Walker to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers released LB Vi Jones from their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released DB William Hooper from their practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers activated WR Josh Palmer from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers placed QB Justin Herbert on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed QB Max Duggan to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed DB Matt Hankins to their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated LB Cole Christiansen from the practice squad injured list.
- Chiefs placed TE Gerrit Prince on the practice squad injured list.
Packers
- Packers waived CB Kyu Blu Kelly. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed WR Thyrick Pitts to their practice squad.
- Packers released LB Austin Ajiake from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT Brandon Parker to their active roster.
- Raiders placed LB Kana’i Mauga on injured reserve.
- Raiders signed OL D.J. Fluker to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams placed TE Hunter Long and LS Alex Ward on injured reserve.
- Rams signed LS Carson Tinker.
- Rams released K Mason Crosby from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated CB Damarion Williams from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed WR Devin Duvernay on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed QB Malik Cunningham off of the Patriots’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed WR Chad Cota to their practice squad.
- Texans released K Matt Ammendola from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings released WR Daylen Baldwin from their practice squad.
