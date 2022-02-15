NFL Transactions: Tuesday 2/15

Bengals
- Bengals signed CB John Brannon, QB Jake Browning, C Lamont Gaillard, S Trayvon Henderson, RB Elijah Holyfield, TE Thaddeus Moss, DE Noah Spence, TE Scotty Washington and WR Pooka Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OL Brandon Walton to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders waived TE Tyrone Swoopes and G Najee Toran from the did not report list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed TE Ryan Becker to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Austin Proehl to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
