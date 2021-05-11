NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/11

Broncos
- Broncos signed OT Ryan Pope. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived K Matt McCrane. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs re-signed RFA OL Andrew Wylie. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts waived LB Anthony Butler. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DL Antwaun Woods. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released K Elliott Fry. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed sixth-round OL William Sherman and seventh-round WR Tre Nixon to four-year deals. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Caleb Scott. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams claimed LS Matt Orzech off of waivers from the Titans. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DB Trill Williams. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE Calvin Bundage.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Quenton Meeks. (NFLTR)
