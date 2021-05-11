NFL Transactions: Tuesday 5/11

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Broncos

  • Broncos signed OT Ryan Pope. (NFLTR)

Browns

  • Browns waived K Matt McCrane. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

Colts

Falcons

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams claimed LS Matt Orzech off of waivers from the Titans. (NFLTR)

Saints

Steelers

Titans

Leave a Reply