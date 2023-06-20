NFL Transactions: Tuesday 6/20

Cleared Waivers
- QB Austin Aune (ATL)
- WR Justin Marshall (ATL)
- DB Scott Nelson (PIT)
49ers
- 49ers waived LB Mariano Sori-Marin. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed RB Sony Michel. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed fifth-round draft picks TE Davis Allen & WR Puka Nacua. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed C Billy Price. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski.
- Steelers released WR Anthony Miller. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed LS Rex Sunahara. (NFLTR)
