NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/20

49ers
- Released WR Frank Darby from injured reserve.
Bills
- Signed QB Anthony Brown, waived/injured WR Lawrence Keys III. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Signed DE T.J. Carter and LB Chris Garrett, waived LS Joe Shimko. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Released WR Ethan Fernea from injured reserve.
Commanders
- Signed S Kendell Brooks and LB Chapelle Russell, waived S Ben Nikkel and LB Keandre Jones. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Released S Sheldrick Redwine. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Signed S Clayton Isbell, waived WR Dennis Houston. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Waived WR Brevin Easton. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Placed LB Malik Jefferson and WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve, signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe. (NFLTR)
- Released LB DaRon Gilbert and DB Morice Norris from injured reserve.
Packers
- Signed FB Henry Pearson, waived/injured RB Jarveon Howard. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Signed LB Kobe Jones and LB Christian McCarroll. (NFLTR)
- Claimed WR Matt Landers off waivers from Cleveland, placed WR JaQuae Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Activated LT Kolton Miller from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Waived TE Scotty Washington with injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Activated TE Juwan Johnson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Placed C Nate Herbig on injured reserve, released CB Anthony Averett, signed LB Kyahva Tezino and DL Marcus Haynes. (NFLTR)
- Released DB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve.
Titans
- Placed LB Garret Wallow on injured reserve, signed LB Mikel Jones. (NFLTR)
