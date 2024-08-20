NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/20

By
Logan Ulrich
-

49ers

Bills

Cardinals

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Giants

Jaguars

  • Waived WR Brevin Easton. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

Patriots

  • Signed LB Kobe Jones and LB Christian McCarroll. (NFLTR)
  • Claimed WR Matt Landers off waivers from Cleveland, placed WR JaQuae Jackson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Titans

