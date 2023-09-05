NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/5

49ers
- 49ers waived DB A.J. Parker from injured reserve with a settlement.
- 49ers released K Zane Gonzalez from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed TE Zach Gentry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed DE Garrett Nelson to their practice squad.
- Bengals released LB Tyler Murray from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DB Don Gardner from injured reserve with a settlement.
Falcons
- Falcons signed S Lukas Denis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed OL Barry Wesley on the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants placed WR Cole Beasley on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed WR Cam Sims to their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed WR Dezmon Patmon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Keelan Cole to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released WR Antoine Wesley from their practice squad.
- Raiders waived DB Jordan Perryman and WR Isaiah Zuber from injured reserve with settlements.
Rams
- Rams waived DB Shaun Jolly with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings waived LB Abraham Beauplan from injured reserve with a settlement.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!