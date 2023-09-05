NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/5

49ers

  • 49ers waived DB A.J. Parker from injured reserve with a settlement.
  • 49ers released K Zane Gonzalez from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Bengals

  • Bengals signed TE Zach Gentry to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals signed DE Garrett Nelson to their practice squad.
  • Bengals released LB Tyler Murray from their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived DB Don Gardner from injured reserve with a settlement.

Falcons

  • Falcons signed S Lukas Denis to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed OL Barry Wesley on the practice squad injured list. 

Giants

  • Giants placed WR Cole Beasley on the practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
  • Giants signed WR Cam Sims to their practice squad. 

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders signed WR Keelan Cole to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders released WR Antoine Wesley from their practice squad.
  • Raiders waived DB Jordan Perryman and WR Isaiah Zuber from injured reserve with settlements.

Rams

Vikings

  • Vikings waived LB Abraham Beauplan from injured reserve with a settlement.

