NFL Transactions: Wednesday

Broncos

Chiefs

  • Chiefs activated DT Tershawn Warton.

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Amari Rodgers. (NFLTR)
  • Colts waived WR Johnny King.
  • Colts signed TE La’Michael Pettway.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived P Michael Turk. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins waived S Bennett Williams with an injury designation.

Lions

Packers

  • Packers claimed LB Arron Mosby off waivers.
  • Packers released OLB La’Darius Hamilton. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed G Cole Schneider.

Panthers

  • Panthers DT John Penisini reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.

Patriots

  • Patriots waived WR Ed Lee.

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints signed OL Tommy Kraemer. (NFLTR)
  • Saints waived OT Scott Lashley.
  • Saints placed LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve. 
  • Saints claimed G Chuck Filiaga off of waivers from the Packers. 

Steelers

  • Steelers placed CB Cory Trice on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers waived RB Alfonzo Graham with an injury designation.
  • Steelers signed S Trenton Thompson and CB Isaiah Dunn

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings waived OT Sam Schlueter with a non-football illness designation.

