NFL Transactions: Wednesday

Broncos
- Broncos placed WR Tim Patrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DT Tershawn Warton.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Amari Rodgers. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Johnny King.
- Colts signed TE La’Michael Pettway.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived P Michael Turk. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins waived S Bennett Williams with an injury designation.
Lions
- Lions signed TEs Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm.
- Lions placed CB Emmanuel Moseley on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived TE Derrick Deese Jr.
- Lions TE Shane Zylsta reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Packers
- Packers claimed LB Arron Mosby off waivers.
- Packers released OLB La’Darius Hamilton. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed G Cole Schneider.
Panthers
- Panthers DT John Penisini reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Patriots
- Patriots waived WR Ed Lee.
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Jacob Hollister. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed OL Tommy Kraemer. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived OT Scott Lashley.
- Saints placed LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve.
- Saints claimed G Chuck Filiaga off of waivers from the Packers.
Steelers
- Steelers placed CB Cory Trice on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived RB Alfonzo Graham with an injury designation.
- Steelers signed S Trenton Thompson and CB Isaiah Dunn.
Texans
- Texans signed TE Nick Vannett. (NFLTR)
- Texans released DE Demone Harris. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed C Jimmy Murray. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived WR Jacob Copeland.
Vikings
- Vikings waived OT Sam Schlueter with a non-football illness designation.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!