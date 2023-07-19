NFL Transactions: Wednesday 7/19

Browns
- Browns waived DT Perrion Winfrey. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR Ontaria Wilson on the active/non-football illness list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed DT Tershawn Wharton on the active/PUP list.
Giants
- Giants signed DB Darren Evans. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived DB Leonard Johnson with an injury designation.
Jets
- Jets signed first-round EDGE Will McDonald IV. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed second-round C Joe Tippmann. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed RB Breece Hall, WR Randall Cobb, TE C.J. Uzomah and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jets placed WR Diontae Spencer and S Chuck Clark on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed QB Alex McGough. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed second-round TE Luke Musgrave. (NFLTR)
- Packers released C DJ Scaife.
Ravens
- Ravens placed G Andrew Vorhees on the active/non-football injury list.
Saints
- Saints signed second-round EDGE Isaiah Foskey. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Alex Highsmith to a four-year extension. (NFLTR)
Vikings
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!