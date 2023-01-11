Panthers Request Interview With Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

According to Todd Archer, the Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.

Moore has been a popular name in head coaching searches in recent years, though he’s remained in Dallas. He has an offensive background which is a theme among most of the candidates Carolina is talking to.

Here’s the current list of candidates for the Panthers head coaching job:

Interim HC Steve Wilks (Scheduled)

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Former Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Expected)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Requested)

Bills OC Ken Dorsey (Requested)

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

Moore, 33, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

In 2022, the Cowboys ranked No. 11 in total offense, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 4 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Panthers coaching search as the news is available.