Patriots Eyeing Josh Sweat & Milton Williams In Free Agency, Could Address Receiver With Trade

Per Chad Graff of The Athletic, the Patriots are likely to prioritize the offensive and defensive line with their league-leading cap space this free agency.

Graff names Eagles DE Josh Sweat and DT Milton Williams as names to watch for New England in free agency.

Additionally, Graff reports the Patriots are expected to be out on Bengals WR Tee Higgins following reports that Cincinnati plans to franchise tag the receiver.

Instead, Graff says New England will “feel out the trade market for a receiver” and named Rams WR Cooper Kupp and 49ers WR Deebo Samuel as options.

Williams, 25, was a third-round pick to the Eagles out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $5.1 rookie contract through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.1 million this past year.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 24 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Sweat, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Sweat appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two pass deflections.

