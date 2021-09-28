Patriots Worked Out Seven Players

Doug Kyed reports the New England Patriots brought in seven free agents for tyrouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Armstead earlier this offseason and he landed with the Giants, but New York cut him before the start of training camp.

Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire season while battling the effects of the virus.

In 2019, Armstead appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Smith, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April of this year.

Smith signed with the Cardinals and spent a few weeks with the team before he was cut. Smith then caught on with the Vikings but was waived during final cuts.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

