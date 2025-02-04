Raiders Moving On From Five Coaches

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Raiders are moving on from the following five coaches:

RB coach Cadillac Williams

WR coach Edgar Bennett

LB coach Mike Caldwell

CB coach Ricky Manning Jr.

Assistant QB coach Fred Walker

After hiring Pete Carroll for their HC vacancy and Chip Kelly as OC, drastic staff changes are not surprising as they enter a new regime.

Bennett, 55, played eight seasons in the NFL as a running back. He was hired by the Packers as their RBs coach in 2005 and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator in 2015.

Bennett and the Packers parted ways in 2018 and he was hired by the Raiders as a WR coach where he has served ever since.