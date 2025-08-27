Saints Signing Both QBs Jake Haener & Hunter Dekkers To Practice Squad

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints are signing QB Hunter Dekkers to the practice squad.

Nick Underhill adds the Saints will also bring back QB Jake Haener to the practice squad after he went unclaimed on waivers.

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Dekkers, 24, started his college career at Iowa State and was the successor for Brock Purdy after he was drafted by the 49ers. However, he had to leave the program after being indicted in a federal sports gambling probe.

He eventually landed at Iowa Western, a community college, for the 2024 season and signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his lone year as the starter at Iowa Western, Dekkers completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,806 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games.