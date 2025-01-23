Sean McVay Hopes For Clarity With Matthew Stafford Sooner Rather Than Later

Rams QB Matthew Stafford finished up his age-36 season that ended in a Divisional Round loss in Philadelphia.

After the loss, Stafford said he would ponder his future but expressed his belief that he has more football left in him.

Los Angeles HC Sean McVay wants clarity and is looking to avoid a situation like last offseason where they didn’t get a revised deal done until the start of training camp.

“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication.”

“I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

McVay praised Stafford’s level of play at this point in his career and talked about his impact on their organization.

“I know he’s playing really good football. Obviously, I love him, love working with him. What he’s meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way.”

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

