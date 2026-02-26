Texans Expected To Have Interest In Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Texans are expected to have interest in Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

Wilson says Houston will explore the top-end RB market in free agency, as Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan are the only healthy options in that room under contract.

It was reported earlier Seattle is not expected to use a tag on the Super Bowl MVP, so he’s likely to hit the open market. PFF projects Walker will sign a three-year, $27 million contract with $20 million guaranteed.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

We’ll have more on Walker as news becomes available.