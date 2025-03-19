Titans Hosting WR Rondale Moore

Per Mike Garafolo, the Titans are hosting WR Rondale Moore for a visit, after he also visited with the Bears, Jets, and Vikings.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp last year while with the Falcons.

Moore, 24, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Arizona traded Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder last offseason.

Moore is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,924,241 million with a $2,395,812 million signing bonus. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Moore appeared in appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.