AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos OC Pat Shurmur spoke about the team starting QB Drew Lock this week: “We certainly didn’t do enough to win the game. But Drew made a lot of nice throws. Fair to say, we didn’t run the ball well enough. He played much better than in his last outing.” (Troy Renck)
- A COVID-19 outbreak forced the Broncos to cancel practice on Thursday after four players tested positive, with a possible five players already entering protocol including T Bobby Massie. (Mike Klis)
- Broncos activated DB Bryce Callahan, DB Mike Ford, OT Bobby Massie and LB Stephen Weatherly on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry thinks the Chargers could give WR Mike Williams a franchise tag given they have an abundance of cap space. It would be a 20 percent raise over his fifth-year option, so $18.816 million.
- Chargers activated WR Mike Williams and DB Michael Davis from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chargers activated LB Emeke Egbule from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- According to CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry, the Chiefs will likely franchise LT Orlando Brown Jr. given how much draft capital they gave up in a trade to acquire him. The tag will be $16.662 million and Corry expects a long-term deal for Brown to be north of $20 million a year.
- Chiefs G Joe Thuney sat out of practice on Thursday due to a non-COVID-related illness. (Herbie Teope)
Raiders
- Raiders QB Derek Carr mentioned that this season has been a roller coaster ride for the team following the incident with WR Henry Ruggs and HC Jon Gruden being fired: “Emotionally, I think we’ve been through everything, for sure. Physically, this has been one of the more demanding years…I have a lot of questions sometimes that I won’t get answers to – like, why certain things have to happen.” (Paul Gutierrez)
- Raiders activated WR Bryan Edwards from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed DE Carl Nassib and G Jordan Simmons on the COVID-19 list.
- Raiders signed C Nico Falah and C Brett Heggie to their practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!