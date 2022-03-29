AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

“Ben was one of our first signings when I got here,” Robinson said of Jones, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com . “He has been a Titan about as long as I have been a Titan. He is a glue guy in the middle, he is smart, he is tough. Everybody knows what Ben stands for, so to be able to keep that guy around and the continuity, it helps. And it sends a message to your younger players, too – What are you working for? And you are working to try and stay with the team you are at, and Ben is certainly deserving of that, and we’re glad to have him back.”

“Harold, he is a guy that we drafted, and he has worked hard. He has played a lot of different roles for us in the defense, as a rusher as an off-the-ball backer, as a mugged-up guy who picks for somebody else in the pass rush games,” Robinson said of Landry. “He does a lot of things that may not get noticed on the stat sheet that potentially frees up other people to record sacks or tackles for a loss or whatever it may be. Harold works extremely hard, is intelligent and we are glad we could get him back. Harold wanted to be back, and he is about what we’re about.”

Robinson also spoke about the release of WR Julio Jones, who spent just one season with the team after a trade with Atlanta.

“It certainly was not a lack of effort on his part,” Robinson said. “He tried his best to get out there, but he was battling it all year long. At the end of the day, and it’s on our wall in the training room: ‘Availability is just as important as ability.’ And, unfortunately for him – no fault of anybody – he just wasn’t available for us as much as he would have liked to have been, and certainly as we would have liked to have been. He was a great teammate, he worked hard, he is a pro. He handles his business. I can’t say enough good things about him and how he worked in his time with us.” When it comes to any more moves that could be made in free agency prior to the draft, Robinson said they will continue to take a look at players both before and after they make their picks.