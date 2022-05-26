AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay had high praise of veteran QB Matt Ryan since being acquired and is excited about the leadership he brings.

“Oh man, I tell you it’s been great,” Irsay said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s been really exciting having him in and his leadership.”

Irsay thinks Ryan has a coach’s presence while on the field and thinks he could continue playing over the next 3-5 years.

“The way that he’s like a coach in the field,” Irsay said. “It’s awesome. We’re really excited about Matt, and we feel he just turned 37. He’s excited about playing and excited about finishing his legacy over the next three, four or five years or whatever it is. I know with the same ideas that we have, with a world championship. It’s been great having him.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio is not a fan of comparing rookies to veteran NFL players, so he shut down one that was given to him regarding fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce and veteran RB Mark Ingram who was with the Texans for part of last season.

“I think every player has their own personality dynamics,” Caserio said in an interview with “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610. “I’d say Mark has been in the league, 10, 11 years, whatever it’s been. And I think he’s one of the most respected players on a team, one of the most respected players on our team last year when he was in our building, and that’s earned over time. So, I think fairly or unfairly players get compared to other players, but I think it’s kind of unfair to compare Dameon to a player like Mark and his status as a player. He plays with a lot of energy, he plays with a lot of joy, and he plays with a lot of toughness. Dameon Pierce is his own person. Mark Ingram is his own person. I think for all these rookies it’s important for them to be their own person and be careful of making a comparison and thinking that’s kind of apples to apples. We focus on the individual player. Who are they as a person, what’s their makeup, and then how are they going to fit into our building with the rest of the group that we already have in place?”

Titans

Former Michigan RB Hassan Haskins feels like he has found a new family with the Titans, who selected him in the fourth round of the draft.

“My experience with the Tennessee Titans, it’s been good,” Haskins said, via Brandon Galli of WXYZ Detroit. “Everybody has been treating me like family — the coaches, players — we’ve all been like family, and that’s all I can ask for. I can’t complain, I love it there. I’m going to bring a lot to the table. I have a winning mindset and I feel like that’s a big thing about me; I hate to lose and I love to win. So they’re going to get a guy that’s going to do anything for his team to win. I just have to gain their trust in me and I’m going to show them.”