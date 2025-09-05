Eagles Signing OLB Za’Darius Smith To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $9M

According to Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are signing OLB Za’Darius Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million.

Philadelphia also announced it placed FB Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move to make room for Smith on the active roster.

Smith was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent after the Lions cut him loose in March.

Smith openly said he wanted to return to the Lions, but was due $10 million before getting cut, while Detroit needed to address other roster positions.

Smith, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings. From there, the Vikings traded Smith to the Browns, and he agreed to a two-year, $23.5 million contract with Cleveland.

The Browns traded Smith to the Lions along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Detroit released him before the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 17 games for the Lions and the Browns and recorded 35 tackles and nine sacks in 16 starts.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.