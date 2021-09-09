NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Andy Dalton says he isn’t worried about losing his job to first-round QB Justin Fields.

“That’s the worst thing you can do, is looking over your shoulder,” Dalton said, via Bears Wire. “I think understanding that is is key. Tuning out the stuff that you don’t need to focus on and knowing where you need to put your time and effort and all that kind of stuff, I think that’s just where I’m at. And you don’t worry about all the other stuff.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy said DT Eddie Goldman is “day to day” after tweaking his knee in Monday’s practice. (Brad Biggs)

Lions

The Lions hired Kevin Bastic as their head athletic trainer. Bastic stepped down from the same role with Detroit in 2019. (Dave Birkett)

Lions signed OT Will Holden to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions released WR Javon McKinley from their practice squad.

Packers

Packers second-round C Josh Myers recalled a moment of miscommunication with Aaron Rodgers at training camp, describing his conversation with the veteran quarterback over his cadences.

“It’s funny, I jumped the gun a little bit early on the first play of the first practice,” Myers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I was just a hair early, and we had a conversation about that and how his cadences can be a little different.”

Rodgers compared Myers’ development with former Packers and current Chargers C Corey Linsley and is confident that the rookie will do well.

“It’s not something that we haven’t demanded out of guys in his position before,” Rodgers said recently. “Corey Linsley did that — started, played against Seattle his first game and lined up against Michael Bennett for most of the game. [Myers is] capable of it.”

Myers believes that he can earn his teammates’ trust over time with consistency “day in and day out.”

“I would imagine that trust is not something that’s easily attained,” Myers said. “But I think through consistency and just proving myself day in and day out — and that’s not just physically, that’s every bit as much of a mental aspect of the game, too.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said OLB Za’Darius Smith (back) is trending in the “right direction” towards being available for Week 1: “He’s taking the steps in the right direction to hopefully suit up on Sunday.” (Matt Schneidman)

However, LaFleur said they will not rush Smith back to into the lineup if he's not fully recovered: "We would never want to jeopardize the long term for the short term." (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

Chris Tomasson reports Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly took a $500,000 pay cut from $2.5 million down to $2 million for 2021.

took a $500,000 pay cut from $2.5 million down to $2 million for 2021. According to Darren Wolfson, Weatherly is eligible to receive $250,000 for every two sacks he records and can earn up to $1 million by achieving eight sacks.

Vikings HC Mike Zimmer said LB Anthony Barr (leg) felt “really good” at Wednesday’s practice and will monitor his status ahead of Week 1: “I don’t know. He’s excited today, he feels really good, he’s had a good last week and weekend. We’re hopeful that he plays. I don’t know, honestly.” (Courtney Cronin)

Vikings LB coach Adam Zimmer said they may have to monitor Barr's snap count if he's available for Week 1. (Chad Graff)

said they may have to monitor Barr’s snap count if he’s available for Week 1. (Chad Graff) Zimmer mentioned that Barr hasn’t practiced in the last month.