NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears’ TE Jimmy Graham was involved in a single-vehicle rollover when he had to swerve a broken-down vehicle that was blocking traffic.

“Just wanted to get ahead of this and tell everybody I’m fine,” Graham wrote on his Twitter. “Was in an accident this morning trying to avoid a disabled vehicle in the center lane. I walked away from it.”

“He was not injured and did not even want to be checked out by paramedics,” Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 tweeted. “Graham was not at fault, I’m told. He swerved to avoid a car that was blocking the road.”

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Bears are looking at multiple contracts to restructure in order to create cap space and that possible candidates include C Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson.

Lions

Even though Matthew Stafford decided his time with the Lions had run its course, he left Detroit on nothing but good term with everyone. Lions TE T.J. Hockenson says all of Stafford’s former teammates are rooting hard for him to win a well-deserved Super Bowl.

“There’s not a guy in our locker room that’s not rooting for that guy to get a ring. I mean, all of us loved him,” Hockenson said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, via MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven. “…He is probably the best dude, the best player I’ve ever been around. Everybody on our team respected that guy. Like everybody loved him. He will forever put a stamp on my career and in the city of Detroit. He’s, I mean, he was, like I said, one of the best — the best player I’ve ever.”

Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions are continuing to make staff changes and are moving on from Kyle O’Brien and Jimmy Raye III, two top personnel members from the regime of former GM Bob Quinn.

Vikings

Courtney Cronin of ESPN takes a look at the Vikings’ defensive priorities this offseason: