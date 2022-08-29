NFC Notes: Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said third-round RB Brian Robinson is “doing well” after being shot twice and was “in a really good place” when he visited him in the hospital, adding: “It’s just a matter of time before he’s out here.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Rivera on how long it could possibly take Robinson to recover: “We’ll go on, and when he’s ready and healthy, we’ll welcome him back.” (Jhabvala)
- Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg and has not been ruled out from returning at some point this season. (Ian Rapoport)
Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota thinks Cowboys UDFA RB Malik Davis has done enough to win the No. 3 job over RB Rico Dowdle. He also thinks UDFA TE Peyton Hendershot has also done enough to stick on the final roster.
- Machota writes if the Cowboys keep just nine defensive linemen, his final three cuts would be fifth-round DT John Ridgeway, DE Tarell Basham and DT Carlos Watkins, all three of whom are NFL roster-caliber players.
- Machota also notes sixth-round LB Devin Harper is competing for the last spot at linebacker with the more experience Luke Gifford.
- He adds he had to go light at some positions because the Cowboys could keep 12 defensive backs, even if CB C.J. Goodwin is primarily just a special teamer.
- Cowboys first-round LT Tyler Smith is expected to return to practice and start Week 1 after dealing with an ankle injury. (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team looking to add depth at offensive tackle: “We’re always looking to upgrade our roster. Certainly, the offensive line is one where we aren’t necessarily loaded with depth there. Certainly something we’ll continue to look at.” (Gehlken)
Eagles
- The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski doesn’t believe that the Eagles will have much of a trade market for OT Andre Dillard due to their high asking price and a less-than-stellar performance in the preseason.
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Bo Wulf think Eagles WR Devon Allen has done quite a bit to push for a roster spot at wide receiver. He has world-class speed and could contribute as a gunner at a minimum. Ultimately, both think the team could risk him on waivers.
- Wulf adds there might be a 50-50 chance the Eagles trade WR Jalen Reagor before the roster cut deadline.
- Both Berman and Wulf think Eagles sixth-round TE Grant Calcaterra has done enough to make the roster ahead of TE Noah Togiai.
- The Eagles like to keep 10 offensive linemen typically, and the two write the final developmental spot is between Jack Anderson and Kayode Awosika.
- Both also point out former third-round LB Davion Taylor is running out of time. He was viewed as a developmental player when drafted but his production to this point hasn’t warranted investing a third season.
- The two also are curious to see how the battle at safety shakes out, with K’Von Wallace trying to hold off UDFA Reed Blankenship and potentially an outside addition.
Giants
Giants WR Darius Slayton‘s name always comes up in the rumor mill and at this point, he says he wouldn’t be surprised should the team decide to move on from him during roster cuts.
“I don’t think surprised is the word,” Slayton said, via Giants.com. “I don’t think I would be surprised now…I don’t know. Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”
- Giants HC Brian Daboll believes WR Kadarius Toney will be ready for Week 1, saying: “I think he’s getting close. So I’m hopeful.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Daboll revealed QB Tyrod Taylor“should be okay” after leaving the final preseason game with a back injury. (Mike Garafolo)
