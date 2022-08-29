NFC Notes: Brian Robinson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said third-round RB Brian Robinson is “doing well” after being shot twice and was “in a really good place” when he visited him in the hospital, adding: “It’s just a matter of time before he’s out here.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Robinson was shot in the glute and lower leg and has not been ruled out from returning at some point this season. (Ian Rapoport)

Cowboys

The Athletic’s Jon Machota thinks Cowboys UDFA RB Malik Davis has done enough to win the No. 3 job over RB Rico Dowdle . He also thinks UDFA TE Peyton Hendershot has also done enough to stick on the final roster.

Machota writes if the Cowboys keep just nine defensive linemen, his final three cuts would be fifth-round DT John Ridgeway, DE Tarell Basham and DT Carlos Watkins, all three of whom are NFL roster-caliber players.

Machota also notes sixth-round LB Devin Harper is competing for the last spot at linebacker with the more experience Luke Gifford.

He adds he had to go light at some positions because the Cowboys could keep 12 defensive backs, even if CB C.J. Goodwin is primarily just a special teamer.

Cowboys first-round LT Tyler Smith is expected to return to practice and start Week 1 after dealing with an ankle injury. (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team looking to add depth at offensive tackle: “We’re always looking to upgrade our roster. Certainly, the offensive line is one where we aren’t necessarily loaded with depth there. Certainly something we’ll continue to look at.” ( Gehlken

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton‘s name always comes up in the rumor mill and at this point, he says he wouldn’t be surprised should the team decide to move on from him during roster cuts.

“I don’t think surprised is the word,” Slayton said, via Giants.com. “I don’t think I would be surprised now…I don’t know. Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll believes WR Kadarius Toney will be ready for Week 1, saying: “I think he’s getting close. So I’m hopeful.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Daboll revealed QB Tyrod Taylor "should be okay" after leaving the final preseason game with a back injury. (Mike Garafolo)