NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio told the media that he has liked what he has seen so far from the younger defensive players on the team, including CB Benjamin St-Juste and LB Jamin Davis.

“I liked the first, third, and fourth quarters,” Del Rio said, via CommandersWire.com. “I thought we played some good football in spurts. We’re looking to have more consistency in what we’re doing, but there were some real bright spots in the game. A couple of things we like to do better, but the effort has been really strong, and I feel like we’re improving.”

“Yeah, he stood up,” Del Rio said of St-Juste. “Benjamin did a good job late in the week. Will [Jackson] had some issues and wasn’t able to go, and Benjamin stepped up and did a nice job for us. So, yeah, we’re looking to play good football, you know, whatever we can do.”

“Well, he’s got a lot of speed, you know, so if you have a guy that can run, he can certainly track him and get him down,” Del Rio said of Davis. “There were a couple of examples of him doing just that in the game. So, want him to continue to grow and work hard and develop the way he is and, you know, make the plays when he has an opportunity.”

Commanders DE Chase Young is still targeting a midseason return from his torn ACL from last season. (Ian Rapoport)

is still targeting a midseason return from his torn ACL from last season. (Ian Rapoport) Commanders HC Ron Rivera on his team dropping to a record of 1-3: “Time to take another step.” (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said QB Dak Prescott is not back to throwing properly yet, but noted that he will be in the plans when healthy despite the success of QB Cooper Rush: “Cooper Rush gives us a chance. But as we look to the future, Dak is an ingredient to our success that is a must.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants C Jon Feliciano blames the Giants’ issues on the offensive line and not on QB Daniel Jones.

“I think we got to come back and watch the film,” Feliciano said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think every game has been different. We just got to come out and get in a better rhythm and have 8’s back, like I said. I don’t think particularly we played very well up front and other places that are not my job. And they know. Everyone knows we got to help 8, especially when he’s out there doing what he’s doing: just never giving up on the play, taking big hits, making plays with his legs. I mean, he did everything he could out there. And this loss is on us up front, not on 8.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll told QB Daniel Jones, who will undergo additional testing on his ankle, he wasn’t returning to the game: “You’re not going in the game. I see you limping.” (Jordan Raanan)