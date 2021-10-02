NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he fully expects DE Randy Gregory (knee) to play in Week 4 after missing Thursday’s practice. (Todd Archer)

Gregory said he's not worried about his knees and missing Thursday's practice was a maintenance precaution: "I'm good. I don't want to harp too much on my knee. I was joking about it yesterday: I'm just getting kind of old. I've got to put some WD-40 on my knees every now and then, get them nice and lubed up so I can go. I'm not too worried about it." (Michael Gehlken)

Gregory mentioned that he’s dealt with knee injuries throughout his career and reiterated that he’s ready to play: “Knee feels great. My knee is something I’ve dealt with throughout the course of my career.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

According to Jay Glazer, the Eagles are currently not pursuing a trade for Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said S Rodney McLeod (knee) will be active and have a role in Week 4. (Tim McManus)

Eagles activated CB Josiah Scott and OL Jack Driscoll from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said while he wants to get WR Kadarius Toney more involved, he won’t jump WRs Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard in the depth chart.

“He’s working very hard and making progress every week,” Judge said, via Darryl Slater. “If you’re asking specifically [if] he’s going to take over for Slayton and Shep, those are guys who [have] a lot more time in the league. So to say someone is going to just jump in and replicate completely what we do with those guys, I don’t think that’s something we’re going to look to do.”

Judge did stress the team will try to get Toney specific plays to get involved.

“We’ve got to get him the ball, and we definitely want to,” Judge said. “He’s got the ability to make some guys miss in space. He comes off the ball with a different level of speed than a lot of guys. I’m not going to say we’re going to manufacture 50, 60 snaps artificially with him. But if the opportunity presents itself, we’ll definitely try to get him the ball.”

Art Stapleton reports that the Giants don’t plan on placing either WRs Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton on injured reserve this weekend, as their hamstring injuries are not as severe as initially thought.

Washington

Washington WR Curtis Samuel will be active for this Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, according to HC Ron Rivera.

“He’ll be active,” Rivera said, via NFL Network. “He’ll be ready to roll.”