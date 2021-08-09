NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he is always looking to improve: “I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job (in camp), but I always feel like I haven’t done enough or there’s some money on the table, therefore I’m always coming back to collect that. I’m always looking to be better.” (Joe Machota)

said he is always looking to improve: “I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job (in camp), but I always feel like I haven’t done enough or there’s some money on the table, therefore I’m always coming back to collect that. I’m always looking to be better.” (Joe Machota) Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith said he has been very impressed by first-round LB Micah Parsons: “Love him. He’s a baller. He loves the game of football. That’s a guy you want in your foxhole. That’s a big reason why we drafted him. … As a big brother and old head in the room, I just got to make sure he’s alright.” (Machota) Giants The Giants are taking things slow with first-round WR Kadarius Toney as he works his way into the swing of things during training camp. “Kadarius is just like all the rest of these rookies, he’s got to earn his way. Nobody comes in here and is given anything. You’re going to earn everything you get,” Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey said via the Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “We all saw the tape about the kid. He has speed, he has quickness, all those things. But this ain’t ‘The Swamp.’ This is the Meadowlands.”

Giants WR coach Tyke Tolbert also said Toney is facing a steep transition from the college game.

“The biggest thing for him is being a pro,” Tolbert said. “There are guys who come into the league and just don’t know how to be a pro. They’re used to having a lot of structure, people telling them what to do all the time. Here in the NFL, you don’t have that. You’re here for a little bit and then you’re off at 6:30, 7 o’clock and you’re on your own a lot. So doing the right things when you’re away from here (is important) — eating right, getting your proper rest, getting treatment, all that stuff.”

Duggan points out that Giants WR John Ross has taken the bulk of the first-team reps freed up by the absence of Kenny Golladay and his roster spot should be secure.

has taken the bulk of the first-team reps freed up by the absence of and his roster spot should be secure. Duggan adds several other depth chart notes, including that Giants DT Austin Johnson appears to be the starting nose in base defense. Giants OLB Ifeadi Odenigbo will be on the field just for pass-rushing situations.

appears to be the starting nose in base defense. Giants OLB will be on the field just for pass-rushing situations. At safety, the starters in base defense are Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers , with Peppers moving into a pseudo-linebacker role when S Xavier McKinney comes onto the field. Fourth safety Julian Love will also be involved with the ability to play slot corner.

and , with Peppers moving into a pseudo-linebacker role when S comes onto the field. Fourth safety will also be involved with the ability to play slot corner. Giants HC Joe Judge said the team is going to take RB Saquon Barkley slowly: “We’ll see what we can see from Saquon Barkley today and the next few days, mostly during individual and teach periods, when we can do more and more with him we will.” (Matt Lombardi)

said the team is going to take RB slowly: “We’ll see what we can see from Saquon Barkley today and the next few days, mostly during individual and teach periods, when we can do more and more with him we will.” (Matt Lombardi) Giants OLB Oshane Ximines had high praise for Judge and his coaching staff: “This is my favorite coaching staff I’ve played with. They’re going to make us bust our ass every day.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Washington With WR Curtis Samuel returning from the COVID-19 list and dealing with a groin injury, HC Ron Rivera doesn’t know when he will practice. “There’s no timetable for Curtis,” Rivera said via NBC Sports Washington’s Peter Hailey. “You’d love for him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we’re not going to rush him out there. He’s coming back, he’ll be healthy, he’ll be ready to roll.” Rivera said OL Saahdiq Charles is learning both tackle and guard positions: “Right now, having position flex is probably the best opportunity created for him.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

is learning both tackle and guard positions: “Right now, having position flex is probably the best opportunity created for him.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Rivera added the team doesn’t want to rush CB William Jackson back from injury: “He was nicked the other day and we just want to make sure we’re being careful.” (Jhabvala)

back from injury: “He was nicked the other day and we just want to make sure we’re being careful.” (Jhabvala) Washington DT Tim Settle said he’s not worried about his contract status: “I haven’t been worried about it. Just want to play; whatever happens happens. Trying to win, get me a little ring.” (John Keim)