NFL Transactions: Friday 1/13

49ers
- 49ers elevated CB Janoris Jenkins and RB Tevin Coleman to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers elevated RB Larry Rountree and DT David Moa to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OL Julian Good-Jones to a futures contract.
Jaguars
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Tony Jones Jr to their active roster.
- Seahawks waived DT Isaiah Mack. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks elevated WR Cade Johnson and LB Alexander Johnson to their active roster.
