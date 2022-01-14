NFL Transactions: Friday 1/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Bills

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed RB Gerrid Doaks to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Patriots

Raiders

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated G Kyle Fuller from the COVID-19 list.

Steelers

  • Steelers placed CB James Pierre on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Steelers signed K Sam Sloman to their practice squad.
  • Steelers released WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.

Vikings

