NFL Transactions: Friday 1/14

Bengals
- Bengals elevated DT Mike Daniels and WR Trent Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills elevated DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed RB Darwin Thompson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated DB Josh Jackson from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed DB Israel Mukuamu on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed RB Gerrid Doaks to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots elevated DB DeVante Busby, DB D’Angelo Ross, DT Daniel Ekuale and WR Kristian Wilkerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders elevated G Lester Cotton and DT Damion Square to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated G Kyle Fuller from the COVID-19 list.
Steelers
- Steelers placed CB James Pierre on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed K Sam Sloman to their practice squad.
- Steelers released WR Tyler Vaughns from their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings activated DE Tashawn Bower, DB Camryn Bynum, DB Harrison Hand, TE Chris Herndon and LB Eric Kendricks from the COVID-19 list.
