NFL Transactions: Friday 10/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Browns

Cardinals

Colts

  • Colts signed G Zack Bailey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Colts release OT Anthony Coyle from their practice squad. 

Eagles

  • Eagles traded TE Zach Ertz to the Cardinals for CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick. (NFLTR)

Giants

Lions

  • Lions placed CB Corey Ballentine on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Lions signed CB Shakur Brown to their practice squad.
  • Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad. 

Packers

Panthers

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply