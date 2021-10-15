NFL Transactions: Friday 10/15

Bengals
- Bengals activated G Jackson Carman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns designated WR Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
Colts
- Colts signed G Zack Bailey to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts release OT Anthony Coyle from their practice squad.
Eagles
Giants
- Giants placed LB Justin Hilliard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions placed CB Corey Ballentine on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed CB Shakur Brown to their practice squad.
- Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed WR Malik Taylor on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers release S Doug Middleton from their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington placed LB Jared Norris on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
