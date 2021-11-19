NFL Transactions: Friday 11/19

Bears
- Bears placed OLB Khalil Mack on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed LB Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears placed LB Danny Trevathan on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears promoted LB Cassius Marsh to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills signed OT Bobby Hart off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns activated RB Nick Chubb and RB Demetric Felton from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed WR Amari Cooper on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released OL Joe Sculthorpe from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants placed DB Logan Ryan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated QB Tim Boyle from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived CB Corey Ballentine.
- Lions signed OT Dan Skipper to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed K Brett Maher to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived K Brian Johnson.
- Saints signed DL Montravius Adams to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings released DE Nate Orchard from their practice squad.
