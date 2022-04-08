NFL Transactions: Friday 4/8

Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

Chargers

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed WR Devon Allen. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed OT Roy Mbaeteka.

Jets

Lions

Ravens

Steelers

