NFL Transactions: Friday 4/8

Bears
- Bears signed TE Ryan Griffin. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Kareem Jackson. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR DeAndre Carter. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed S Rodney McLeod. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders released CB D.J. Hayden. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed P Thomas Morstead. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Devon Allen. (NFLTR)
Falcons
Giants
- Giants signed OT Roy Mbaeteka.
Jets
- Jets released G Alex Lewis from the left squad list. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed ERFA DB Mark Gilbert.
Ravens
- Ravens re-signed LB Josh Bynes. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers re-signed RFA LB Robert Spillane. (NFLTR)
